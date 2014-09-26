Bridgeport lawmaker charged with election fraud

Bridgeport state Rep. Christina Ayala is facing state election fraud charges, accused of voting in the wrong district.

The 31-year-old Democrat was arrested by inspectors from the Chief State's Attorney's Office on Friday. She was charged with eight counts of fraudulent voting, 10 counts of primary or enrollment violations, and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The arrest warrant alleges Ayla voted between 2009 and 2012 in various Bridgeport Democratic Town Committee elections, a municipal primary election and a state primary election in districts where she didn't reside. The warrant also claims Ayala fabricated evidence about her address.

A message was left seeking comment with Ayala's attorney.

Ayala lost the Democratic primary for the 128th House District in August. Her term ends at the end of 2014.

