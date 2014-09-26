Foley tax return summaries show wide income swings

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Foley's tax return summaries show wide swings in income.

In papers released Friday, the Greenwich businessman reported slightly more than $1 million in adjusted gross income for the 2010 tax year. That dropped to negative $65,705 in 2011 and rose to $20,462 in 2012.

Returns were not available for 2013 because Foley's limited liability company filed for an extension.

Much of Foley's income appears to be from trusts, interest-bearing accounts and capital gains. He cited minimal income from Stevens Aviation, a South Carolina business he bought in 1989.

Foley files separately from his wife. Records show he pays his first wife more than $76,000 a year in alimony.

