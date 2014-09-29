Get a free cup to celebrate National Coffee Day

Two national coffee chains are offering their customers a free cup of coffee to help celebrate National Coffee Day on Monday.

Customers can grab a free small coffee at McDonald's locations during breakfast hours.

While customers who visit a Dunkin Donuts Monday will be treated to a free medium Dunkin Dark Roast, their new brew.

Several other coffee shops across the country will offer deals for visitors throughout the day.

