Engineer sues Metro-North over 2013 derailment

An engineer who was injured in the May 2013 derailment of a commuter train in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has sued Metro-North Railroad. It's the latest of more than 25 lawsuits filed in the derailment.

Steven Bauer of Orange says in his lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court that he suffered serious and permanent injuries. The lawsuit claims Metro-North failed to provide a safe work environment and operated the railroad recklessly. It seeks more than $75,000 in damages.

Spokeswoman Marjorie Anders says Metro-North doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Four of the 28 people who sued Metro-North for injuries have accepted settlements. Terms of the deals weren't disclosed.

An eastbound train derailed May 17, 2013, in Bridgeport and was struck about 20 seconds later by a westbound train. More than 70 people were injured.

