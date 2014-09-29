State probing Millstone water dumped into LI Sound

State environmental officials are taking a closer look at the impact of more than 2 billion gallons of water discharged into Long Island Sound from Connecticut's nuclear plant.

The Day of New London reports that the so-called "thermal plume," heated discharge water, is considered by some to be a desirable side effect of Millstone on local waters.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection questions how it affects the near-shore marine environment and whether oxygen levels are sufficient to support aquatic life.

Oswald Inglese Jr., director of the Water Permit and Enforcement Division at the agency, says the state wants Millstone, owned by Dominion Resources Inc. in Richmond, Virginia, to collect stronger data on the near-shore effects.

Cathy Taylor, director of electric environmental services at Dominion, said the study is being developed.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com.

