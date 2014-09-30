Norwich man draws 14 years in toddler's death

A Norwich man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shaken-baby death of a toddler has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Michael Rios was sentenced in New London Superior Court Monday to the maximum term he agreed to in a plea deal. He was babysitting his girlfriend's daughter in May 2013.

Rios' sister and father asked the judge to reduce his sentence.

The child's mother, grandmother and step-grandfather asked that he draw the full 14 years, which they said is insufficient.

The 23-year-old Rios was sentenced to 20 years in prison, suspended after 14 years, followed by five years' probation. Conditions of his probation forbid Rios from having contact with minors or dating anyone who has minor children without receiving permission from probation officers.

