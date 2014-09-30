Judge hearing Hernandez bid to suppress evidence

Aaron Hernandez was charged in the death of Odin Lloyd. (AP file photo)

A judge is hearing arguments on a bid by lawyers for ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez to have additional evidence in a murder case against him thrown out.

The hearing is underway in Fall River Superior Court. Defense attorneys want to suppress evidence from Hernandez's cellphone, which they say was illegally seized and searched. Prosecutors say they had a warrant for the phone and that it was turned over by Hernandez's lawyers without objection.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player from Boston who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

An assistant district attorney working at the time Lloyd's body was found was being questioned Tuesday about the events leading up to the phone being turned over to law enforcement.

