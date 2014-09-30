State attorneys general meet about campus rape

Several state attorneys general are meeting in Rhode Island to discuss the problem of sexual assault on college campuses.

The eastern region of the National Association of Attorneys General is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Rhode Island for a conference on the issue.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin is hosting the meeting, and several representatives from area colleges are expected to attend.

They'll discuss topics including how schools can collaborate with police, how to help victims and how to improve campus sexual assault investigations.

Among the attendees expected to participate are attorneys general from Connecticut, New Hampshire, Montana and Maryland. The keynote speaker is Rhode Island U.S. Sen Sheldon Whitehouse, a former attorney general.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.