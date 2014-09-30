Woman enters not guilty plea following RHAM teacher's death

Elizabeth Everett pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. (WFSB file photo)

A woman accused of striking and killing a middle school teacher in Hebron appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Elizabeth Everett, 50, was in Rockville Superior Court for a quick appearance.

She pleaded not guilty to misconduct with a motor vehicle and unsafe backing charges.

Court officials said she did not face any upgraded charges.

Police said Everett backed into 65-year-old Dawn Mallory at RHAM Middle School in March. Mallory suffered head injuries and later died at a hospital.

Court documents revealed that Everett's blood alcohol level was .07, just shy of the .08 legal limit. No drugs were found in her system.

She was traveling around 14 miles per hour at the time and had no mechanical issues with the vehicle.

The incident at RHAM prompted school officials to add several safety measures to the parking lot, including additional signs and speed bumps.

