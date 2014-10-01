Judge weighing Hernandez bid to toss evidence

A judge has finished hearing testimony in a bid by ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez's lawyers to have evidence from his cellphone tossed, but she issued no immediate ruling.

Prosecutors say Hernandez's legal team turned the phone over without objection after a warrant was issued. An assistant district attorney said Wednesday afternoon in Fall River Superior Court that the defense is having a "classic case of buyer's remorse."

The defense claims consent doesn't matter because the warrant didn't authorize the phone's seizure the way it took place.

One of Hernandez's lawyers testified that a colleague who reviewed the warrant didn't have extensive experience in criminal matters and that he himself didn't review the document until later.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd of Boston.

