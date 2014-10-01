Evan White

Evan is thrilled to be back in New England. He began his broadcasting career at a small radio station in Milford, MA while in high school. He went on to attend Emerson College in Boston to study Broadcast Journalism.

His first “real” job was with WKTV in Utica where he covered daily crime, courts, politics and a presidential visit. As a sports fan at heart, he also wedged his way into some sports anchoring.

Several years later, Evan joined 13WHAM News in Rochester, NY. Evan was part of a team that won an Edward R. Murrow Award for its 2012 coverage of the Christmas Eve ambush in which a gunman killed his sister and two firefighters. In 2014, Evan spent over a week telling the stories of flood victims who were devastated by severe spring storms in Yates County. In addition to general assignment reporting, he gained extensive experience as a fill-in news anchor.

Evan would like nothing more than to hear your story ideas, tips and restaurant suggestions.

When he's not traversing Connecticut, he is looking for fun activities, cooking, and watching the Patriots.