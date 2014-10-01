Webchat for the Giants, Redskins TNF game

Here are the comments on the web chat for the Thursday Night Game between

Hi everyone! How about that half?Great half of football for the New York Giants, everyone in the big apple will know the name Larry Donnell after tonight.Giant offense had made huge strides since week 1.Without question, they are starting to look like a cohesive unit on offense and you cant argue with the results.They said with a new off coordinator, it would take time. The time is now.17 first downs in that half for New York by my count, that's whats going to make the difference, if you dont move the chains you're underperforming.So does that mean Eli isn't in decline?Exactly right. Its amazing how good he is when other players do what they're supposed to do.I tell you, what a great night for sports. Between the Giants and Jeter's last game I don't know what to watch and I'm not even a NY sports fan.Yup. Gotta get to the end of the Yankee game. 1 out to go.Wait a minute. Home run. Game tied. More Jeter.

