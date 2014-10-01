Edsall provides lead gift for UConn statue

Maryland coach Randy Edsall has provided the lead gift for a statue being built to honor former Connecticut cornerback Jasper Howard.

Howard was stabbed to death following a dance at UConn in October 2009, while Edsall was the school's football coach.

The statue at Rentschler Field in East Hartford is to be dedicated on Nov. 1, at halftime of the Huskies' homecoming game with Central Florida.

The school, which had been seeking about $30,000 for the memorial, announced Tuesday that it had raised the money it needed. It did not say how much was raised, but said Edsall was the lead donor.

The school said it also received donations from Howard's former teammates and from fans.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.