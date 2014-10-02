Seizure of items the focus in Hernandez testimony

The third day of testimony at a hearing to determine whether some evidence in Aaron Hernandez's murder case should be tossed is focusing on his cellphone and the seizure of other items.

The defense says the ex-New England Patriot was unlawfully questioned when state police investigating Odin Lloyd's killing executed search warrants at Hernandez's home. They also claim the phone was illegally seized.

Some testimony Thursday focused on whether Hernandez was asked where his BlackBerry was. A trooper said he knew Hernandez had previously referred questions to his attorney but asked him for the phone's passcode.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the 2013 death of Lloyd.

Testimony continued about the seizure of other items, including a rifle. The defense says the warrant didn't cover them.

