Who's the author of The Trail Mix? - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Who's the author of The Trail Mix?

Posted: Updated:
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Janet S. Lopes is a wife and mother of two living in Connecticut.

She is an award-winning television journalist and an Executive Producer at WFSB.

She is also an avid photographer and blogger.

You can check out her outdoor adventure blog, “The Trail Mix” on WFSB.com.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.