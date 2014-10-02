Mark Zinni joined WFSB as an anchor and reporter in 2014 and can be seen weeknights on Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 5:30.

Mark is an Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist who came to Channel 3 from FOX 8 News in Cleveland where he was an anchor and reporter for five years. Prior to his time working in Northeast Ohio, he worked for almost seven years as an anchor and reporter at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island.

Mark got his start in television in 1995 as an intern at WKYC in Cleveland and later worked as an intern at NBC's TODAY Show in New York. In 1997, Mark got his first job as a producer and reporter at WICU in Erie, Pennsylvania, and then went to work as an anchor and reporter at WTOV in Steubenville, OH.

Born and raised on the east side of Cleveland, Mark graduated from Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin High School in 1994. He is a 1998 graduate of the School of Journalism & Mass Communication at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, NY.

Mark has always enjoyed participating in community events and volunteering with local organizations. In Connecticut, he is proud to have worked closely with Mercy Housing and Homeless Corporation, where the amazing staff works to provide housing assistance and other services to people in the community. Knox Hartford and Connecticut's Old State House are two other organizations that he is proud to have been affiliated with since 2014. Knox is focused on building greener and healthier neighborhoods in Hartford while the Old State House runs several wonderful educational and historical programs throughout the year for kids and adults.

Cancer care and treatment are personal issues for Mark. In January of 2014, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had a total thyroidectomy and underwent treatment at the Cleveland Clinic. His tumor was found during a routine physical that many people, mostly men, often avoid. Since his diagnosis, he has worked to educate people about the importance of annual doctor appointments and health checks.

Mark is proud to live in Connecticut with his husband and their dog, Ellie.