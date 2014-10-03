Father charged with cruelty in 'timeout' for son

A North Canaan man has been charged with cruelty to his son after state police say he locked the 12-year-old child in a bulkhead leading to the basement as a timeout.

The Republican-American reports that Andrew Fallon was ordered Thursday to have no contact with his son, who's living in Florida with his aunt. Bond was set at $25,000.

The 46-year-old Fallon is charged with cruelty to persons, unlawful restraint and risk of injury to a child.

Police say Fallon locked the boy in an area between metal doors that lead to a basement and the locked basement door. Fallon told his sister the space was designed as a "timeout" zone for the boy to avoid misbehavior.

His lawyer, Michael Sconyers, did not immediately return a call Friday morning seeking comment.

