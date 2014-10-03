Enfield fires officer accused of excessive force

An Enfield police officer who was accused of using excessive force during an arrest in April has been fired.

Police Chief Carl Sferrazza says the decision to dismiss Officer Matthew Worden came after a thorough investigation of the events surrounding the arrest of 25-year-old Mark Maher on April 1.

A police cruiser video shows three police officers forcing Maher to the ground and Worden punching him as he was pinned down. Maher told police he was doing nothing wrong when police asked to search him and a friend at a local boat launch.

Maher was charged with assault on a police officer and interfering with police, but a judge later dismissed those charges.

Hartford's state's attorney reviewed the case and declined to file any charges against Worden.

