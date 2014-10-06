Renee DiNino is the Director of Community Affairs & On Air Programming for iHeart Media in Connecticut.

You can hear her weekly syndicated talk show on these stations: The River 105.9, Country 92.5, Kiss 95.7, KC101, 97-9 ESPN Radio, 960 WELI News Talk Radio, Fox Sports Radio 1410 & ESPN RADIO 1300. Click here for more on Community Access Radio! www.mycommunityaccess.com

Renee DiNino is the mid-day host on The River 105.9. Her show entertains listeners through the workday with lifestyle and Hollywood celebrity updates and interviews.

Renee has received many accolades for her community service and has been awarded numerous Humanitarian Awards. She serves on multiple boards and committees including; Kenways's Cause, Inc, The American Liver Foundation, Operation Fuel, Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Komen CT, Special Olympics Connecticut and Autism Speaks, amongst others.

Her most recent pet projects have included working with the Governors' Prevention Program on an Anti Bullying Campaign, raising money for the CT's first Fisher House and working with the CT Animal Control Officers to educate the public on the over-population of animals and the proper surrender of them.

Renee is married to her very handsome husband, Sal and they have furry children, two dogs, Daisy Mae and Luciano. When not at the station or at one of her many community events, she enjoys cooking, gardening and playing music.

Follow Renee's Daily Blog: http://www.theriver1059.com/onair/renee-25581/.

To submit a community event email: renee@iheartmedia.com