President to headline Democratic fundraiser in Greenwich

President Barack Obama's campaign schedule is getting off to a late start, with midterm elections less than a month away.

Obama is raising money for Democrats this week from coast to coast, but he is steering clear of any public campaign events with Democrats, which would hand Republicans easy opportunities to saddle their opponents with the president's political baggage. The White House says Obama will start appearing with candidates as early as next week, but no events have been announced yet.

Obama heads Tuesday to New York, where he'll headline two high-dollar fundraisers for the Democratic Party. He'll then fly to Greenwich, Connecticut, for an event benefiting Senate Democrats.

The spree begins a heavy week of fundraising. On Thursday, Obama begins a three-day swing through California.

