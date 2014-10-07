Coast Guard issues new protocols to prevent Ebola

One U.S. Coast Guard sector says it will contact ships that have recently been to Ebola-affected countries to ask whether passengers have symptoms of the virus before they are allowed into port.

It issued a bulletin to the maritime community in Long Island Sound, which includes parts of New York and Connecticut, on Monday. The bulletin describes protocols being put into place due to Ebola. It did not immediately say whether the protocols were being used nationwide.

The Coast Guard says the policy applies to vessels have been to an affected country within its last five ports of call.

The Obama administration is considering whether to institute extra screening at airports to check passengers coming from Ebola-stricken countries. It has said it won't shut down flights from those countries.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.