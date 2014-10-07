One firefighter dead, 3 injured in Hartford blaze

One firefighter has died and three others were injured while battling a two-alarm blaze that broke out on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Tuesday evening.

Several fire crews were on the scene at about 6 p.m. at 598 Blue Hill Ave., and crews were able to put it out within about 30 minutes.

It has been an emotional night for Hartford's bravest after at least three firefighters were injured in the blaze and one was killed.

Hartford Mayor Pedro Segarra said the firefighter killed was 48 years old and was a firefighter for six years and was born and raised in Hartford.

"We lost one of our own, so others would be saved. He is a hero who lost his life through heroic efforts to save others," Segarra said at a news conference.

Another firefighter suffered burns on 10 percent of his/her body and was taken to the Bridgeport burn unit and is expected to recover. Two other firefighters injured are also expected to recover.

Prayer circles formed near the scene as people in the neighborhood kept the brave firefighters in their thoughts and prayers.

"I saw smoke billowing out of the top of the house and I said that looks like my mother's house, and I said 'oh my god, my mother's house is on fire' and sure enough it was," said Kerry Williams of Hartford.

The fire was in a two-story wood frame building with two families who were not injured.

The last line of duty death in Hartford was Tommy Fisher in 1974.

"Tonight's tragic events are another reminder of the incredible sacrifice that out state's first responders make on a daily basis. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the hero we lost tonight and those who were injured in the line of duty in our capital city," Governor Dannel Malloy said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the state's fire marshal is investigating.

