Route 6 in Southbury closed due to downed tree branches, wires

Downed power lines and tree branches have caused the closure of Route 6 in Southbury early Wednesday morning.

Route 6 is shut down in both directions between Roxbury Road, which is known as Route 67, and Old Waterbury Road.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and detour on Route 67 to Route 172 to access Interstate 84 from Woodbury.

Authorities did not state if the downed power lines and tree branches were due to the weather.

Connecticut Light and Power is reporting 49 customers without power in Southbury. For up-to-date CL&P information, click here.

