NAACP to investigate New London stun gun death

The NAACP says it will investigate the death of a medical school graduate from the Bahamas after police twice used a stun gun.

Lashano Gilbert, a native of the Bahamas, died following the second use of a Taser by police within eight hours. Police said Gilbert struggled violently with officers in the holding cell area of police headquarters.

He was taken into custody Friday evening on charges connected to an attempted carjacking.

The Day of New London reports that Gilbert's mother, Donna Smith, arrived from the Bahamas and joined with the NAACP in New London Tuesday to call for U.S. Justice Department involvement and oversight in an investigation.

The cause of Gilbert's death remains undetermined. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner awaits the results of toxicology tests.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.