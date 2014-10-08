GOP accuses Malloy of circumventing campaign law

Republican legislative leaders are accusing Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the Democrats of trying to circumvent Connecticut's campaign finance laws and spend restricted contributions from state contractors.

The claim lodged by the GOP Tuesday comes after the a lawyer representing the party sought an advisory opinion from the Federal Election Commission about whether a mailing the Democrats hope to send out supporting Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is considered "federal election activity" and can be funded using money raised for the party's federal account.

While Connecticut law prevents the party's state account from accepting contractor contributions, the federal account can. The Democrats' letter to the FEC, however, notes the party will not spend contributions received from known statecontractors.

Republican leaders called it "outrageous" to use federal donations for state races.

