Toddler in critical condition after serious Granby crash

Route 20 in Granby was closed due to a serious crash. (WFSB photo)

Emergency crews expected the road to be closed for hours. (WFSB photo)

A toddler is in critical condition following a serious crash that shut down Route 20 in Granby on Thursday morning.

The crash happened between Bushey Hill and North Granby Road, also known as Route 189, and the area opened a little before 2 p.m.

Police said three of the four people involved were hurt, including a 2-year-old who was in the back seat of one of the vehicles.

The crash involved two vehicles - an armored vehicle, which carries money, and a four-door sedan. Coins were seen strewn all over the road.

The driver of the armored vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Daniel Genie of Springfield, MA.

The male driver of the sedan, identified as 24-year-old Kevin Ayers, was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital while the child was taken by ambulance.

Ayers is listed as being in stable condition and required surgery. The 2-year-old, Landon Ayers, was in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle and is in critical condition at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

Another passenger in the armored vehicle was not seriously injured.

Police said they expected the road to be closed for approximately four hours. Some neighbors said they couldn't even drive to their homes.

"I had a bag of groceries with me and I walked down to my house," said Steve Miltimore of Granby. "They wouldn't let me down to the accident scene. I had to turn and walk around."

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed. All of the currency that spilled out of the truck was accounted for.

For real time traffic updates, click here.

