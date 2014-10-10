Dairy Queen latest chain to suffer data breach

Dairy Queen says that its payment systems were breached by hackers who may have gained access to customer names, credit and debit card numbers and expiration dates.



The ice cream and fast food chain says 395 of its stores around the country were affected. The data breach happened between August and September.

In Connecticut, customers who visited the Dairy Queen locations on Homer Street in Waterbury, Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor and Enfield Street in Enfield during the month of August could be impacted.



Dairy Queen says it worked with law enforcement authorities and credit card companies to investigate the breach. It says there's no evidence Social Security numbers, personal identification numbers or email addresses were accessed. The Edina, Minnesota-based company is offering customers free identity repair services.



A number of retailers, including Home Depot, Target and Michael's have been the target of cyberattacks in the past year.

For more details on the breach and what services are being offered you can visit Dairy Queen's website here.



