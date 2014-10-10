Boy with Down syndrome works as police officer

Ethan Hill was all suited up on Wednesday for the busy day ahead of him.

The 16-year-old auxiliary patrolman for the Fort Kent Police Department listened carefully as chief Tom Pelletier maps out their morning.

“Let's do it,” Hill said after fist bumping Pelletier.

Every Wednesday, Hill and Pelletier team up to take care of the town. They pick up the bank bag from the town office and then head out on patrol.

Hill has been a junior officer on the department since the summer. He has Down syndrome. His former one-on-one worker approached Pelletier months ago, she told him about Hill's love for law enforcement.

And when she asked if Hill could spend some time in there on a regular basis, the chief said yes without hesitation.

"That hour that you're going to spend, is going to make that kid happy for his life,” Pelletier said.

And Ethan's not the only happy one. Cameras caught the smiles on the ladies' faces working at TD Bank as they visited with him.

"I think that's the feeling he leaves you with, just super happy, positive,” Michelle with TD Bank said. “It's going to be a great day when you know Ethan's on duty."

While one recent Wednesday was a rainy one, Paradis' Shop N Save was filled with sunshine.

"He has a smile, and he makes you smile,” Kay Paradis said.

A relationship that started as master and student has become more of a partnership for Hill and Pelletier.

"You and me,” Hill said.

"Me and you…on patrol,” Pelletier said.

"Yeah,” Hill said.

"To the point where he'll kind of mock the way that I'm standing,” Pelletier said. “He'll mock the gestures that I make to certain people.”

After a busy morning on the road, it only made sense to end the day with something sweet, a doughnut.

It's easy to notice Hill's ear-to-ear grin throughout his time on duty, but it's tough to say who enjoys Wednesday mornings more, him or those who get to see him.

"A little angel from God...he just brings the best out of people I think,” Tammy Daigle said.

In just a few months, he has become the most beloved police officer in the little town. One thing is for sure, Fort Kent is a happier, humbler place when Hill's in charge.

