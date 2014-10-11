Mei Ling Martini - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Mei Ling Martini

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dev's on Bank made Mei Ling "Martini," which is a Shrimp & Crab "Cocktail" with exotic fruits in a cracked pepper citrus splash on the Eyewitness News morning show on Saturday.

Mei Ling Martini

Ingredients:
  • Shrimp
  • Crab Claw
  • Papaya
  • Mango
  • Kiwi
  • Star Fruit
  • Pomegranites
  • Peaches
  • Cracked Black Pepper
  • Citrus vinagrette
Directions:
Mix all the ingredients together and then, serve this cocktail with a house made tortilla chip.


