Trooper gets prison in theft from dying motorist

A former Connecticut state trooper has been sentenced to serve a year in prison for stealing cash and a gold crucifix from a dying accident victim.

The Connecticut Post reports that 45-year-old Aaron Huntsman apologized at his sentencing Friday and said he isn't the same man he was at the time of the 2012 accident. His attorney said alcoholism was to blame for the 18-year police veteran's lapse in judgment.

Huntsman pleaded guilty in July to larceny and evidence tampering under the Alford Doctrine. That means he doesn't agree with the state's case but concedes there is enough evidence to convict him.

Prosecutors said Huntsman was caught on his cruiser's video camera stealing the crucifix and $3,700 from 49-year-old John Scalesse, who lay dying after his motorcycle crashed in Fairfield.

