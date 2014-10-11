Donovan hits post in US finale, 1-1 vs Ecuador

Landon Donovan meets with the press before his game with USA soccer team.

Landon Donovan nearly scored in his 157th and final appearance with the U.S. national team, hitting a post in the 25th minute of the Americans' 1-1 tie against Ecuador in an exhibition Friday night.

The 32-year-old Los Angeles Galaxy forward, who is retiring after Major League Soccer's season, ran onto Jozy Altidore's backheel pass and beat goalkeeper Maximo Banguera with a 12-yard shot. But the ball clanked off the post, and Banguera beat Donovan to the rebound.

Donovan came out in the 41st minute and was applauded and cheered by the crowd of 36,265 at Rentschler Field. He finished his national career with 57 goals and 58 assists, both American records.

Donovan contributed to Mix Diskerud's fifth-minute goal, crossing the ball from the left flank. After Altidore failed toconnect, DeAndre Yedlin passed the ball in front of the goal, where Diskerud scored from 12 yards.

Enner Valencia tied it in the 88th minute with a shot from outside the penalty area that curled around defender Tim Ream and bounced in, with goalkeeper Brad Guzan about 3 yards away.

