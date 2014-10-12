Vigil for Hartford firefighter set for Sunday Posted: Sunday, October 12, 2014 7:25 AM EDT Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2014 2:19 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A memorial vigil has been set for a firefighter who died in a house blaze in Hartford.



Relatives and friends of Kevin Bell are expected to join well-wishers for the vigil set for Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Community Center at Chappelle Gardens in Hartford. The vigil will occur hours before the funeral of the 48-year-old firefighter.



The Tuesday night fire in Hartford's North End killed Bell and injured three firefighters. He was the first Hartford firefighter to die in the line of duty in 40 years. Residents of house got out safely.



The fire's cause remains under investigation.



Calling hours for Bell are set for 10 a.m. Monday and the funeral will follow at 11 a.m., both at First Cathedral Church in Bloomfield.



