Unions rally to support Gov. Malloy's re-election

Organized labor is devoting millions of dollars and countless man-hours to re-elect Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, someone they consider an important ally despite his clash with unionized state employees during a 2011 budget impasse.

Malloy is in a tight race with Republican businessman Tom Foley and is being rewarded for his outspoken support of issues dear to unions, including collective bargaining rights and paid sick leave.

As of last week, national unions contributed at least $1.9 million to a political action committee supporting Malloy.

The president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees says unions have had their differences with Malloy, but he still treats them with respect.

Foley says he's been unfairly painted as anti-union and has no plans to rollback union workers' rights.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.