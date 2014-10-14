EPA chief returns to Connecticut to talk up environment

It's a homecoming of sorts for the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, a former Connecticut environmental commissioner, is visiting Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven on Tuesday to discuss the links between a strong economy and a healthy environment and meet with former colleagues.

McCarthy will tour the Dominion Bridgeport Fuel Cell with Mayor Bill Finch. She also will discuss how public-private partnerships, such as a Bridgeport's plan to improve environmental quality, could be a national model.

She'll meet with students at an aquaculture school in New Haven and with employees at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in Hartford.

