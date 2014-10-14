Willimantic officer under investigation after caught sleeping in cruiser

The Willimantic Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into one of its officers after a photo surfaced showing him sleeping inside of a cruiser.

Willimantic Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Stanley Parizo Jr. said that the department is aware of the posting on Facebook that shows an unidentified officer sleeping in his uniform. The officer was on-duty at the time of the incident.

The police said they are investigating the incident, but no discipline has been taken against the officer by the department.

The name of the officer has not been released by police.

"That's ridiculous. Cops shouldn't be doing that," said Sheila Burski, after hearing about the photo.

Authorities said they were notified about the photo at around noon on Tuesday after someone took the photo, posted it online and then passed it along to police.

"The officer has been addressed and it's being investigated internally," Parizo said.

Police said they are trying to get to the bottom of the incident and they realize that people will be upset after hearing about it, however they are asking the community not to rush to judgement before all of the facts are presented.

"Understandable, we take this extremely seriously. The internal process will go forward and if disciplined, information will be given out," Parizo added.

Eyewitness News has learned the name of the officer in questions however it will not release that information because the investigation is ongoing and so far, it has not yet been determined whether any disciplinary action will be taken.

Officer John John, also police union president, said "it's a personnel issue and the police department is investigating."

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.