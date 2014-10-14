Giffords to begin 9-state tour on women, guns

This Oct. 27, 2013 file photo shows former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), at a fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate Bruce Braley during the Bruce Blues & BBQ at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.

Gabby Giffords has launched a nine-state tour to promote tougher gun laws that she says will help protect women and families.

The former Arizona congresswoman urged law enforcement officials and domestic violence advocates in Maine on Tuesday to help her bring about change, saying "We can lead the way."

Giffords, who was severely wounded by a gunman in 2011, spoke haltingly but clearly, telling the group, "We can win elections. Please join your voice with mine."

Giffords' advocacy group, Americans for Responsible Solutions, calls guns and domestic violence "a lethal mix," noting that abuse victims are more than five times more likely to be killed if the aggressor has access to a gun.

Next, Giffords travels to New Hampshire, followed by Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Minnesota, Iowa, Oregon and Washington state.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.