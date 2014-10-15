Obama plans push to help 7 Dem governor hopefuls

President Barack Obama is planning a major campaign push in seven governor's races, where Democrats' prospects are looking up, while largely avoiding the party's tougher challenges in the Senate as midterm elections approach.

A White House official says Obama will spend the last full week of the campaign appearing at rallies for Democratic candidates for governor in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Maine. The closing pitch follows rallies in the next few days in Connecticut, Maryland and Illinois.

All are states Obama won twice. In nearly all, there's a competitive gubernatorial race.

The only Senate candidate Obama has announced plans to campaign for is Michigan's Gary Peters.

The focus on governor's races marks a shift for Obama, who has been feverishly raising money for House and Senate Democrats.

