TicketNetwork, theater settle defamation lawsuit

An online ticket sales company has dropped its defamation lawsuit against a Hartford theater and its president, after the sides agreed to work together to benefit ticket buyers.

TicketNetwork Inc. in South Windsor withdrew the lawsuit against The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts and its president and chief executive, David Fay, on Wednesday, the day a trial was scheduled to start.

TicketNetwork sued in 2011, after Fay testified before state lawmakers that TicketNetwork and other companies were using sophisticated software to gobble up tickets for Bushnell events on the theater's website, which were resold at inflated prices. TicketNetwork denied the allegation.

Fay and the company released a joint statement saying they will work together to resolve their concerns, particularly a lack of transparency in ticket sales.

