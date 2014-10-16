14-month-old boy passes away following crash in Granby last week

A 14-month-old boy injured in a crash in Granby last week died on Thursday, the chief medical examiner's office confirmed.

Following the crash, Landon Ayers was on life support at Connecticut Children's Medical Center until Thursday when he died, police said.

The toddler's father, 24-year-old Kevin Ayers, was driving the car that collided with an armored truck on Route 20 on Oct. 9.

His mother told Eyewitness News Landon Ayers suffered spinal cord injuries.

Kevin Ayers remains in serious condition with a broken hip, leg, wrist and other injuries.

Two occupants of the second vehicle were treated and released from Hartford Hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

The family is trying to raise funds as they plan for their son's possible funeral. To help them out, check out their GoFundMe page here.

