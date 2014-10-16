Task force to review cases of 3 missing girls

Prosecutors have established a task force to take a new look at what happened to three girls who disappeared decades ago from the same area of eastern Connecticut.

Prosecutors and police on Thursday announced a Tolland County Cold Case Task Force.

The state is offering $150,000 in rewards for the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the disappearance of Lisa White, Debra Spickler and Janice Pockett, who vanished between 1968 and 1974. White and Spickler were 13 when they were last seen, and Pockett was 7.

Authorities also will take up the case of skeletal remains of a woman in her 40s or 50s found last year, but police say they have no reason to believe they are linked to the other three cases.

