Police ID New York man shot after bus stabbings

Connecticut State Police have released the identity of a man who slashed two passengers during a box-cutter rampage aboard a tour bus on Interstate 95 before he was fatally shot by a trooper in Norwalk.

Police said Friday he was 32-year-old Ye Hua Jian of New York City's Chinatown neighborhood.

Police had said he wasn't carrying identification and wasn't known to the 20 other passengers. The bus was headed Tuesday night from New York City to the Mohegan Sun casino in southeastern Connecticut.

Police said he stabbed a man and a woman with a box cutter on the bus, and also cut himself. The bus pulled over in Norwalk.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported that investigators had been consulting law enforcement around the country to try to determine his identity.

