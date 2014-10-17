Louisiana governor stumps for Foley in Connecticut

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal says he was surprised at how emotional Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy became during their recent public dust-up about President Barack Obama's proposal for a $10.10 an hour national minimum wage.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the Republican said Friday that he wasn't surprised "a liberal governor would defend a failing liberal president." However, Jindal said he was taken aback when Malloy "lost his cool" at a bipartisan news conference outside the White House and chided Jindal for saying Obama's proposal was akin to waving the white flag of surrender.

Malloy called it "the most partisan statement we heard all weekend."

Jindal was in West Hartford to headline a fundraiser for the Connecticut Republican Party and to support GOP gubernatorial candidate Tom Foley.

