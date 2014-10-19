Plane traveling from Hartford diverted after Ebola scare

An Ebola scare prompted an emergency landing in Oklahoma Saturday, on a flight that was en route from Hartford.

The American Airlines flight was traveling to Dallas, TX when it was diverted to Tulsa after what is being described as a medical emergency.

Passengers had to wait while fire and hazmat crews responded and were able to determine that the man was suffering from complications from a prior surgery and was not displaying symptoms of Ebola.

After it was determined that the man was not contagious, the plane took off for its original destination.