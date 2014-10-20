Malloy, Foley to address Connecticut local leaders

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and his Republican challenger, businessman Tom Foley, are addressing leaders of Connecticut's cities and towns.

Both candidates are scheduled to make remarks Tuesday at the annual convention of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. It will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Each candidate is expected to address the group and answer questions. Representatives from more than 120 municipalities will be on hand.

Malloy is a former mayor of Stamford. He's expected to discuss his efforts to balance Connecticut's state budget without cutting state aid to cities and towns. Foley, meanwhile, is expected to discuss his proposal to cap local property tax rates on motor vehicles.

Besides the appearances by Malloy and Foley, the convention will include workshops on public policy issues.

