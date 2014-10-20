2 hunters found after getting lost in forest

Two out-of-state hunters visiting Vermont have been reunited with their families after getting lost in the Green Mountain National Forest for four hours.

State police in Rockingham say they got a phone call from one of the hunters at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday. He said he and another hunter, both from Connecticut, had separated from their group.

Police determined they entered the forest in the town of Peru and were a short distance from part of a trail. A trooper was able to enter the woods, find the hunters, and walk them out.

They were not hurt.

