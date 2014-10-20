Connecticut FBI agent alleges abuses

An FBI agent has filed a lawsuit alleging his bosses in New Haven retaliated against him for complaining about personnel decisions and were so dysfunctional that the bureau's director apologized to the Connecticut staff for problems with local leadership.

The agent, Kurt Siuzdak (SWEEZ'-dak), is a 17-year veteran of the bureau who worked in New York City and Iraq before joining the New Haven field office in 2009.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Siuzdak says he was subjected to a baseless investigation when he complained he was passed over for supervisory positions. His wife, Heather Clinton, tells The Associated Press that her husband filed suit because he saw no other way to address what he sees as abuses by managers.

Messages seeking comment on the lawsuit were left with the Connecticut FBI office.

