Gun group runs TV ad rapping Malloy on 2013 law

The gun industry is running TV ads attacking Gov. Dannel P. Malloy over Connecticut's gun-control law enacted last year.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that a one-minute commercial produced by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade group near Sandy Hook Elementary School where 20 children and six educators were shot dead in December 2012, has debuted on cable networks.

It's part of a $54,200 ad buy in Litchfield, New London, Tolland and Windham counties. The ad says Malloy caricatures the industry as greedy and being willing to allow mentally ill people to own guns.

Malloy on Monday stood by comments he made last year in a CNN interview in which he said the gun industry wanted "to sell as many guns to as many people as possible even if they're deranged."

Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.