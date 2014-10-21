Lawsuit: Detained transgender teen treated as boy - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Lawsuit: Detained transgender teen treated as boy

By The Associated Press
File photo from a rally in April held to support transgender teen who is being locked up in adult prison File photo from a rally in April held to support transgender teen who is being locked up in adult prison
HARTFORD, CT (AP) -

Lawyers for a 16-year-old transgender girl detained in Connecticut say she's being forced to wear male clothing and officials are calling her by her male birth name.

The allegations come in a revised federal lawsuit filed Monday. The girl, known only in court documents as Jane Doe, is suing state child welfare and prison officials, alleging her isolation at a boy's detention center in Middletown violates her constitutional rights.

The Department of Children and Families runs the detention center. The agency referred questions to the state attorney general's office, which declined to comment Monday.

The lawsuit also says detention center officials offered to house Doe with the general male population, but she fears being assaulted and harassed.

She has been moved to several different detention facilities since April amid allegations she assaulted others.

