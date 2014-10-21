Text messages sent by domestic violence victims

Here are some of the other text messages that were used during the "Don't Wait" Campaign, which is meant to help potential victims of domestic violence.

#1

I am so upset I don't even know what to do How are you doing? Are you alright?

I'm okay

Do not hesitate to call or come over here if something happens.

You and the kids are always welcome here and I will help you any way I can.

#2

He's messed up

Oh goodness. Do you think he will hurt you?

I have no clue what he will do...

This is going to end with restraining orders and police I'm sure It's not because of you. Don't blame yourself

#3

I'm a mess, anyway you can get the kids for me?

Can you delete our messages.

If (he) ever got a hold of them I can only imagine what would come out of it.

#4

I told him I was SOOOO worried. I still care about (him) more than anything.

I'm really scared.

I can't tell you how upset I am with what happened to you last night.

I am terrified for you but you need to do what is best for you and your children.

You are the only one that knows what that is.

If I don't do anything, things won't change and they are getting worse. If I do something I'm so scared if the unknown.

I feel like I don't know what I'm walking into so I'm terrified

#5

Can you call me when you get a chance?

Oh good thank you!

I'm a mess... It's like I know what the right choice is but I'm so scared to make it. I haven't made a decision in my own in so many years. I'm scared I'll be sad forever I'm sorry I just feel broken right now, I don't mean to dump things on you at all. You just always have it all together so I look to you sometimes for strength.

