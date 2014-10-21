List of individuals who can prevent info from being given out - WFSB 3 Connecticut

List of individuals who can prevent info from being given out

Here is a list of people who should contact the Registrar of Voters in their town and ask to be put on the list that keeps their information from being given out.

  • A federal court judge, federal court magistrate, judge of the Superior Court, Appellate Court or Supreme Court of the state, or family support magistrate;
  • A sworn member of a municipal police department, a sworn member of the Division of State Police within the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection or a sworn law enforcement officer within the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection;
  • An employee of the Department of Correction;
  • An attorney-at-law who represents or has represented the state in a criminal prosecution;
  • An attorney-at-law who is or has been employed by the Division of Public Defender Services or a social worker who is employed by the Division of Public Defender Services;
  • An inspector employed by the Division of Criminal Justice;
  • A firefighter;
  • An employee of the Department of Children and Families;
  • A member or employee of the Board of Pardons and Paroles;
  • An employee of the judicial branch;
  • An employee of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services who provides direct care to patients; or
  • A member or employee of the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

